Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.07. 658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

