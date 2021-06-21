NIX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51,871.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $51,871.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,659.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.29 or 0.05948623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.03 or 0.01484665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00404577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.00667962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00409332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007890 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041576 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,202,825 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

