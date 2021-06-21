Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $404,093.40

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $404,093.40 and $851.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00217209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,515,364 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

