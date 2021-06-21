Non-Fungible Yearn 24 Hour Volume Hits $112,471.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $112,471.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.60 or 0.00251306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00055342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00677700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00080078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038856 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,159 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars.

