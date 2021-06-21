Nord Finance (NORD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $613,387.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00012776 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $613,387.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.