Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDXF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NRDXF remained flat at $$21.10 during trading on Monday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

