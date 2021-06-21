Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NRDXF opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. Nordex has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

