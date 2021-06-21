Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.13. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

