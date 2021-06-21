Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

