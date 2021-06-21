Northcoast Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

