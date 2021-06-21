Northern Trust Corp Has $159.26 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Incyte worth $159,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

