Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,733 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of FirstEnergy worth $197,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $129,109,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

