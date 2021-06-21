NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

