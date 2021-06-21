Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.14% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $219,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $82.87. 8,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

