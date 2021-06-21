NuBits 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,836.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $3,836.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000229 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

