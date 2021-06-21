NuCypher Market Capitalization Reaches $152.82 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $152.82 million and $17.54 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,206,933,714 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

