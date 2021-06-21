Numeraire (NMR) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.05 or 0.00098900 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $159.96 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.20 or 0.00679537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080300 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,375 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

