NuShares Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $772,053.80 and $43.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001077 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,160,339,092 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,688,922 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

