NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.49

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 442200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.