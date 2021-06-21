NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,785.14 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,103.24 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,867.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

