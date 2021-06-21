Nyerium Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $77,139.88 and $82.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.