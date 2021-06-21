nYFI Price Up 863.9% Over Last Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 863.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00676304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00079612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038843 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

