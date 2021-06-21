Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $7.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.