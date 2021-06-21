Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.92 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $84.16 million and $5.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001171 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

