Observer Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $5.63 million and $560,003.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.20 or 0.00679537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080300 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

