Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $212.99 million and $15.39 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00673264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00080499 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

