Oddz Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $947,113.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00120340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00151730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,000.66 or 0.99474558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

