OG Fan Token Price Hits $3.80 on Top Exchanges (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00012126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

