Oikos (OKS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,414.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $23,414.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00115813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00145278 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.80 or 1.00092084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

