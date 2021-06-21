OIN Finance Price Tops $0.15 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. OIN Finance has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $272,375.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,434 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

