OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Hits $544.05 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $628.16 million and approximately $544.05 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for $10.47 or 0.00032309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.20 or 0.00679537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080300 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

