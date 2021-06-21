Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $251.40. 496,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,821. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

