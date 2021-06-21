OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $13.12 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

