Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Old Republic International worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,485,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 178,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

