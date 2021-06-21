Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Omnicell worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $143.68 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.