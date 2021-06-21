Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.27% of Omnicom Group worth $362,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

