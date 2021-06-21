OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.91. 53,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.