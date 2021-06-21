OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 286,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

