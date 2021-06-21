Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Tops $338,728.69

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $338,728.69 and $514,409.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.48 or 0.00674039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080595 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

