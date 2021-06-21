Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

