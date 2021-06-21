Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts expect that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,866 shares of company stock worth $8,439,788 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

