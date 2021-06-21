Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 592.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

