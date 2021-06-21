Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $622,990.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

