Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $97,232.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $97,232.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

