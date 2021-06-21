OpenDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00021621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00655969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00079233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039426 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

