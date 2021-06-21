Oppenheimer Comments on Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Brands in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $81.81 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

