OptionRoom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $332,480.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. OptionRoom has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $332,480.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00120340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00151730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,000.66 or 0.99474558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

