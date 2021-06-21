Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

