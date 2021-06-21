Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. 176,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525,403. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

