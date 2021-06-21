Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Reaches $4.77 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00014931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $484,282.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,811 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

